Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $119.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marker Therapeutics news, Director John Robert Wilson bought 1,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,799,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,862.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

