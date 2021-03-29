Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €16.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.42 ($16.96).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €14.35 ($16.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.39.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.