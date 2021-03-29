Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $84.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,797,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,534,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

