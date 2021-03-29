Auris Medical (EARS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 31st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EARS opened at $3.38 on Monday. Auris Medical has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

