AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

