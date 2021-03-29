Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $151.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $151.35.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
