Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $151.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $151.35.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.