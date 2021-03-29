Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.45

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 990739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

