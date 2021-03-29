Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

SHECY opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

