Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €295.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €295.00 ($347.06) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €221.75 ($260.88).

VOW3 stock opened at €228.00 ($268.24) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €155.33. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

