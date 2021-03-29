10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $166.09 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,054,149.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock worth $21,983,933. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

