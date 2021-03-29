Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

