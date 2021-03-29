Ashland Global Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE ASH opened at $90.14 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

