Rocky Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Rocky Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

