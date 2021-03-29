Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.