Financial Comparison: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) versus Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 3.11 $439.10 million $0.78 18.31 Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 1.36 $16.04 million $0.05 52.80

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Atlas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Safe Bulkers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $17.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.55%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $2.08, suggesting a potential downside of 21.09%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Safe Bulkers -8.52% -3.64% -1.49%

Summary

Atlas beats Safe Bulkers on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

