Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Head-To-Head Review

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

55.0% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate 17.03% 8.92% 2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.34%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $13.23 million 9.37 $3.59 million N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 4.06 $36.99 million $1.34 10.38

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

