Critical Analysis: Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 12.66 $439.29 million $13.38 21.25 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.35 $383.55 million $1.66 13.99

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 8 7 0 2.38 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $261.53, indicating a potential downside of 8.02%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.13%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 39.89% 9.46% 4.57% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

