Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altria Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

