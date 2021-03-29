Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:THRY) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Thryv’s (NASDAQ:THRY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 30th. Thryv had issued 26,726,538 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $271,808,891 based on an initial share price of $10.17. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $24.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thryv will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,716 shares of company stock worth $15,475,299 over the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.