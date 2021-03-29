Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.73 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

