Verb Technology (VERB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VERB stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Verb Technology in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

