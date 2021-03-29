Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

