Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$2.78.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$693.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.