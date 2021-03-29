Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $140.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.85.

DRI stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $149.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

