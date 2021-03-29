Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.55.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$132.60 and a one year high of C$245.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$224.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$215.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

