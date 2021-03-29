Telos Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Telos in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Telos stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

