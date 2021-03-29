Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Declines By 75.0%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $12.16 on Monday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.