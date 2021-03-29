Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 168.8% in March

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amesite alerts:

AMST opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08. Amesite has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

In related news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $91,692.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,904,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.