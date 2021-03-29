United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Utilities Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

