Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.55 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.