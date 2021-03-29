Croda International’s (COIHY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

COIHY stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. Croda International has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

