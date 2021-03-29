Safran’s (SAFRY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.51. Safran has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

