Financial Contrast: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) versus SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

63.8% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and SouthCrest Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $210.63 million 3.45 $57.20 million $3.69 13.17 SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Camden National and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Camden National has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

