BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BB opened at $9.63 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

