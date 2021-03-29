Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,751 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

