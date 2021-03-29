Orbital Energy Group (OEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) is scheduled to issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OEG opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $248.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.43. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEG. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

