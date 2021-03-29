Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGNI. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,915 shares of company stock worth $8,011,742 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

