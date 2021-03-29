Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

FREQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.68 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

