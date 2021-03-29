Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

APTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

APTX opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aptinyx by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.