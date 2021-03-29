Zacks Investment Research Lowers CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of CURI opened at $14.09 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.