Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.32.

Shares of CE stock opened at $152.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $155.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

