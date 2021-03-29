Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 89bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for 89bio in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $499.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 116.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 89bio by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

