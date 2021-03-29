DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $118.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $127.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DVA. Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 143.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

