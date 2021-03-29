1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.09 ($31.87).

DRI opened at €24.69 ($29.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

