Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.82.

Americas Silver stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $274.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth $109,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americas Silver (USAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.