Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $124.71 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.57.

NYSE AYI opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 97.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

