Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NYSE IP opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 91,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

