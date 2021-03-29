Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on March 29th (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 29th. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

About Pathfinder Acquisition Co. Unit

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

