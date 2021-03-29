Qell Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 29th

Qell Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:QELLU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 29th. Qell Acquisition had issued 33,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of QELLU opened at $10.47 on Monday. Qell Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $55,677,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $10,650,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,096,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,232,000.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

