Financial Survey: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TORM and Seacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $693.00 million 1.01 $166.02 million N/A N/A Seacor $799.97 million 1.05 $26.77 million $1.38 29.71

TORM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seacor.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49% Seacor 1.45% 1.30% 0.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Seacor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Seacor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TORM has a beta of -363.3, suggesting that its share price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TORM and Seacor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seacor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seacor has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Seacor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seacor is more favorable than TORM.

Summary

Seacor beats TORM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise for trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal locations. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment designs, develops, and maintains alternative energy and power solutions; and offers liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas fuel supply and logistics to commercial, industrial, agricultural, and transportation customers. This segment also engages in the selling, storage, and maintenance of aviation; agricultural commodity trading and logistics businesses; and trading and merchandising of sugar and other commodities. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

